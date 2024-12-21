Yellow Alert ends, but lake snow lingers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Yellow Alert for Friday is over, but we’ll continue to see lake effect linger into Saturday, but not as widespread, and not as heavy as Friday night. Another few inches will be possible by Saturday morning, with another inch in select locations during the day Saturday. In total, snowfall accumulations will remain modest, with a 4-6” accumulation through Saturday night for most communities north of the Thruway, with a general 2-4” south of the Thruway. First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris will have new updates on the snow on News10NBC Today starting at 6 Saturday morning.

The cold air will be the bigger weather story for everybody this weekend, with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits by Sunday morning. In addition to this, a bit of wind will make it feel even colder, with wind chills near zero at times. This includes in Orchard Park for the Bills game on Sunday evening. Dress for the cold if you’re out in it this weekend. And don’t forget about the furry friends!

We’re also expecting another batch of light snow just in time for Christmas Eve.