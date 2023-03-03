Yellow Alert for heavy wet snow and some ice Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Our storm is on track to impact Friday night into the first part of Saturday.

There are still some questions regarding exactly when and where some ice mixes in. Initially, we see a few hours of heavy, dense snow this evening, which will accumulate about 1-3 inches for most. Then, drier and warmer air begin to work in.

This will shut down the heaviest precipitation while mixing in some sleet and pockets of freezing rain. This will hang out the longest south of the Thruway, where snowfall amounts will be limited due to this mixing. More snow should tend to hang on the longest near and north of Rochester, where snowfall amounts will tend to be higher.

Colder air wraps back in overnight, allowing snow to continue for our Lake Ontario counties, and another few inches of snow to accumulate. Winds will be gusty tonight, reaching 30-40 m.p.h. for a period.

Another inch or two of accumulation will fall early on Saturday, bringing storm totals to 3-6 inches north of the Thruway (highest amounts closest to Lake Ontario), and 1-3 inches south of the Thruway (highest amounts in the higher elevations).

It should be noted that this is still a very complex storm system, and if we see less sleet mixing in, snowfall amounts will be higher. On the other hand, if sleet mixes in further north, snowfall amounts will be lower.

At the end of the day, this is a modest winter storm with at least some snow and some mixed precipitation across our viewing area. Stick with the First Alert Weather Team as we track the latest data and precipitation as they come in.