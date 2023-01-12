Yellow Alert for snowy weather Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After some wet and milder weather on Thursday we are tracking some wintry weather for Friday.

We have a Yellow Alert Friday for snow, gusty winds, and cold. Rain will change to snow during the overnight hours with snow falling for the Friday morning commute with a slushy inch or two accumulating by 8 a.m.

Areas of snow will continue into the afternoon and evening with most of the accumulations south of Lake Ontario with a cold north wind off the lake. Snow amounts by evening will average 2-4″ across the region with locally higher amounts near Rochester and Route 104.

Some additional accumulations near the lake will continue Friday night into Saturday morning. This will not be a major storm but for many of us this will be our first real snowy event of the year so be prepared for wintry conditions as you are out and about Friday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the snow forecast.

