Yellow Alert for Thursday night for high winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a rainy and mild Thursday morning and afternoon, a cold front will push through the region around 10 p.m.

Behind that front, the wind will increase noticeably. A Yellow Alert is up for tonight to cover the strong wind threat to parts of the region.

Looking at all the latest data on Thursday morning, the primary concern will be for areas just west of Rochester out towards Buffalo and Niagara Falls. That is where some gusts to 60mph will be possible.

No widespread issues are anticipated in metro Rochester but local power outages and trees down are a concern with gusts as high as 55mph. The timing of the alert will be roughly from midnight to 5 a.m. Friday.

The threat of wind damage decreases further east and south. High Wind Warnings are up for Monroe, Orleans and Genesee County and an advisory is in place for Livingston County. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the wind threat overnight.

