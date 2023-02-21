Yellow Alert for Wednesday night into Thursday for snow, sleet, and ice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plan on a windy Tuesday with a few showers for midday into the afternoon. Quiet weather is expected for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The weather begins to go downhill later Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Yellow Alert is in place for snow Wednesday night and for Thursday for freezing rain.

Snow will overspread the region between 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday and become heavy at times Wednesday night with 1-4″ expected.

The lower amounts will be south with the heavier totals north of the Thruway. Overnight snow will change to sleet and then freezing rain.

Some ice accumulations are likely but at this time it does not appear that this will turn into an ice storm. However, local icing may cause tree and power issues. This is a very challenging forecast and any change in storm direction will have a big impact on the amounts of snow and ice in the forecast.

If its a little colder, snow amounts will end up higher. If it’s a little warmer, more ice could occur. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates.

