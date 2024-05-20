Yellow Alert: Heat builds this week with strong storms possible Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Summer-like weather is here, and that includes the possibility of strong storms on Wednesday. A Yellow Alert is up for Wednesday, mainly afternoon and evening, when a few strong to severe storms could develop. The main weather impact from this will be strong gust winds, but any storm will produce briefly heavy, lightning and perhaps some small hail. Stay with the First Alert Weather team both on air and online for updated timing and impacts.

In the meantime, the heat is on! We officially hit 80 degrees for the first time this season. If that seems late, it is. This is the eighth latest date to reach 80 degrees or hotter on record in Rochester. We’ll soar well into the 80s again on Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, a few spots may flirt with 90 degrees over the next two days. A cold front sweeping through Wednesday night will bring those scattered strong to severe storms for the second half of Wednesday, followed by some showers lingering into Thursday morning. This will be followed by cooler (not as hot) and fresher air by Thursday afternoon, Friday, and into Saturday. Overall, the Memorial Day weekend is looking “ok” but we are tracking the chance for at least some showers later Sunday and into Monday. This forecast is still a ways away, so expect it be fine-tuned more over the coming days.