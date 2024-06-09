Yellow Alert in some areas: Pop-up showers and thunderstorms into Sunday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will likely last into the early Sunday evening. The chance for “severe” is small, but a few downpours and lightning strikes are likely.

Localized showers and storms will produce locally heavy rain, but no flooding nor severe weather is expected. Sunday will also be cool and breezy once again as temperatures sit in the upper 60s, and wind gusts gust anywhere from 20-30mph through the afternoon.