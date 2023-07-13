Yellow Alert: Quick hitting storms moving out; Yellow Alert expires this afternoon

A line of quick hitting thunderstorms have produced some gusty winds and brief torrential rain, but only lasting about 5-10 minutes in any one location. So, while rainfall rates have been impressive, we have avoided any real flooding concerns. These storms are already moving out of our area and into central New York, leaving us with a mix of clouds and sun and mainly dry weather, along with a busy breeze. With the most active weather to our east, we will be able to drop the Yellow Alert by 4 p.m.

Friday will be much quieter with nothing more than a stray shower, but big humidity and some rain and storms will make a return at times again this weekend.