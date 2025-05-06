Yellow Alert Weather: Rain and thunder starting Tuesday afternoon; Local flash flooding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Yellow Alert for local flooding and strong storms Tuesday afternoon and night. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has placed much of our region under a Flood Watch through Wednesday morning including metro Rochester and Monroe County. A watch means flooding is possible. If a warning is issued where you live that means flooding is occurring or will begin shortly. After a nice start to the day showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase later Tuesday. Strong storms are possible with gusty winds and hail, but the main concern will be heavy rainfall and local flooding. Rainfall amounts, especially in the Finger Lakes, may exceed an inch or two into Wednesday morning. Those rain totals will bring significant rises on area creeks and streams.

This will be a developing weather situation into Tuesday night as flash flooding is very localized and can vary from town to town. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates starting live at 4PM Tuesday afternoon. If you are outside, stay updated by using the News10NBC First Alert Weather App.