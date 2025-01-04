Yellow Alert Saturday: Shifting lake effect snow and gusty winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert has been issued for Saturday as a lake effect snow event will bring difficult driving conditions throughout the day. Rochester will dodge the heaviest snowfall and end the weekend with accumulations between 2-4″. Even though heavy snow is not the main cause for concern in Rochester, if you are traveling throughout the county, it is important to know that you may encounter snow bands that will quickly change visibility and road conditions. Gusts up to 40 mph will also impact visibility and cause minor damage to tree limbs. Headed into Saturday night, snow accumulations will become heavier in northern Monroe and Wayne counties along Lake Ontario and into eastern Wayne County. These areas could see anywhere from 6-12″ of snowfall. Any travel going into Saturday night east of Rochester should be done with much caution. Temperatures for the duration of the weekend will remain in the low to mid-20s.

The threat tracker is green for Sunday as winds will begin to lessen and snow bands start to become less organized. The National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Monroe and Orleans counties. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is also in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Wayne and Wyoming counties. Much of these snow bands will weaken further into Sunday evening. This coming week will not deliver the same high snow totals, but lake flurries can be expected in smaller amounts each day. Temperatures are expected to be 10-20 degrees below the average high for the duration of the coming week.