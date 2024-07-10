Yellow Alert: Severe storms and local flooding possible Wednesday

What’s left of Beryl is tracking in our direction, and will bring a plethora of active weather to our area on Wednesday. We’ll likely see two rounds of tropical rain and thunderstorms. A warm front lifting through will bring our first round of rain and storms between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with locally heavy rain. Our severe weather threat will go up during the afternoon hours. The window for our most widespread storms appears to be between about 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. During this time, expect scattered storms, a few which could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. The main wind impact would be from straight line winds, but there is naturally more spin in the atmosphere with the remnants of tropical systems, so a brief tornado isn’t out of the question, especially into the Finger Lakes.

Any thunderstorm will also drop torrential rain, so some localized flash flooding is a possibility, as well. Wednesday has the potential to be one of the busier weather days we’ve seen so far this season, so stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates on-air and online and social media.

Storms wind down quickly Wednesday night, with a few lingering showers into Thursday, before much quieter and drier weather returns on Friday.