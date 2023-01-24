Yellow Alert: Sloppy accumulating snow and a slick PM commute Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Another storm system passing to our west will bring widespread precipitation, including snow, sleet and some rain to western New York and the Finger Lakes. This precipitation will start as snow Wednesday morning, likely just after the morning commute. Snow will fall steadily at times into the early to mid afternoon until likely tapering as drier air works in as the low passes overhead. The snow that had been coming down will likely cause some slow downs and slick roads for the Wednesday evening commute, with some improvement expected as that snow tapers. A few inches of wet snow is likely for most of the area through the evening. As warmer air gets drawn into the area, we’ll see some sleet and plain old rain mixing in, which will put an end to the area wide accumulating snow on Wednesday.

Colder air will wrap in on Thursday, with a changeover back to snow and some lake snow. Additional amounts should be minor, on the order of another coating to an inch or two, mainly north and west of Rochester. The Thursday morning commute may also be slick, as temperatures drop below freezing and a little snow falls once again.

We’re also keeping tabs on the potential for a few more snow or mixed systems late next weekend and again toward the middle to end of next week. Stay with News10NBC for updates on our Yellow Alert, and these future snow chances.