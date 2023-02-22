Yellow Alert Weather: Snow and ice into Thursday, closings for Thursday start to come in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Snow has moved in and continues into the evening and overnight. The snow will mix with, and in some parts of our area, transition over to sleet and freezing rain. The snow will tend to hang on the longest north of the Thruway, while ice takes over sooner south of the Thruway.

School and business closings for Thursday are coming in: Local school districts and organizations have started to announce closings for Thursday in anticipation of the winter storm.

School and business closings for Thursday are coming in: Local school districts and organizations have started to announce closings for Thursday in anticipation of the winter storm.

Our northern communities will see about three to six inches of snow and sleet, with a one to three inches of accumulation south and in the Finger Lakes. Freezing rain will also be falling, focusing from the northern Finger Lakes toward Rochester and points west.

Rochester and points west may see up to a third of an inch of ice on trees, wires and elevated surfaces. Some wind gusts will begin to increase tonight, so while widespread power outages aren’t expected, some outages from downed trees and wires are possible.

Roads will become snow and ice covered, with conditions deteriorating Wednesday night and into early Thursday. Overall, snow, sleet and freezing rain accumulations will remain fairly modest, but the combination of all 3 will produce impactful winter conditions through Thursday. The steadiest precipitation is long gone by Thursday morning, but roads will still be slick and sloppy.

We’ll see lighter precipitation in the form of light snow and some freezing drizzle through the day Thursday, before changing over to lake snow showers as the air turns much colder on Friday.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin gives us a live look on the conditions outside.

This is still a complicated setup, with a very tight temperature gradient across our area, and also up in the atmosphere, so stick with the News10NBC First Alert Weather Team for continued updates to the forecast.