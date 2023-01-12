Yellow Alert: soaking rain transitions to steady snow for the morning commute

Rain moved in as expected, and we’ll see our soaking rain switch over to snow overnight. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter to half inch of rain for most. Some spots may pick up a little more before it changes over to snow as colder air sweeps in tonight.

We won’t experience a drastic drop in temperatures, but we will drop to near freezing by sunrise Friday. Snow will begin to accumulate on grassy surfaces, and likely roads. Accumulation by the morning commute should be minor, with about 1″ for most, but the snow will continue to fall, with another inch or two through the morning. The combination of the falling temperatures and falling snow will likely lead to some slick roads.

Give yourself a few extra minutes to brush off the car and get where you need to go. The area-wide system snow will pull away fairly quickly through the morning, then well get some “bonus snow” from Lake Ontario. This may add another 1-3″ of snow through the rest of Friday and Friday night, mainly north of the Thruway.

In all, this will be a modest snowfall, but likely our biggest single day snow of the season, and the timing will have an impact on the morning commute. Stay with the News10NBC First Alert Weather team for updates on this Yellow Alert.

The weekend starts off with some lingering lake flurries, but it is the chillier air that will really define Saturday, with highs holding in the lower 20s much of the day. Sunday starts in the teens, and should end in the lower 30s with a good deal of sun and fair weather. Great news for the Bills game!

Our weather will turn active once again next week, with several more systems moving in on Tuesday and Thursday. But once again, the main precipitation type will be rain, as these storms track west of us, pulling in milder air. We may see some snow showers on the back side of each system, but we’re still waiting on that first bigger snowstorm.