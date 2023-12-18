Yellow Alert: Some lake snow could lead to slick spots and a slow Tuesday morning commute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re tracking some wintry weather headed our way Monday night into Tuesday morning. The major storm that brought flooding rain and wind to the major cities in the Northeast will also be responsible for bringing us some modest accumulating snow. Lake snow begins to develop overnight, leaving us with a general 1-3” of accumulation by Tuesday morning. The higher end of that range should be west and north of Rochester, with the lower end of that range south and east into the Finger Lakes. Temperatures will have fallen below freezing, likely into the 20s, which will also leave us with some icy spots on roads from Monday’s rain. So, expect some slick roads Tuesday morning, which may slow down the morning commute. Lake snow will begin to taper in the morning, with another coating to an inch, maybe 2” into Tuesday before ending. So, in all, amounts should be fairly minor, but the timing of the snow combined with the falling temperatures will be the main issues Tuesday morning. Watch News10NBC Today starting at 4:30 Tuesday morning for the latest updates and live reports on the weather and road conditions.

Once the snow winds down, we’ll see some sun returning, but the chill will remain. Temperatures will hold in the lower 30s and a gusty wind will make it feel much colder. Our weather will remain very quiet through the remainder of the week, and into the holiday weekend. Our best shot at a white Christmas is hoping whatever snow we get Monday into Tuesday can hang on until Christmas Day.