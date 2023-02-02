Yellow Alert starts Thursday evening for snow squall and dangerous cold on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is quiet weather ahead on Thursday with sun and clouds and a gusty wind into the afternoon hours. We’re tracking an arctic front that will arrive between 7 to 9 at night.

The front will bring a potential squall with briefly heavy snow and strong winds. Following the front, temperatures will plunge toward 0 degrees by Friday morning. Wind gusts over 20mph will create feel like wind chill readings around -20 degrees.

Some local lake snows will bring a few inches of snow to the region Friday to add to the harsh winter conditions. It may be cold enough to cause some school closings and delays so stay tuned for info on that.

This will be a brief but dangerous day of cold. Be sure to dress warmly and be careful with the pets in the cold as well. The arctic air will linger into Saturday morning but will be easing Saturday afternoon and Sunday will bring temps back into the 30s and low 40s.

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld explains why windchills are so dangerous:

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the squalls tonight and the latest on the wind chill forecast for Friday.

