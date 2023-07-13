Yellow Alert: Strong to severe thunder threat from midday into early Thursday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After some nice weather to start the day, a front will approach the region later Thursday morning.

Along this front, some storms will develop toward noon and then move east through the Finger Lakes. Even though we are not anticipating widespread severe weather, Yellow Alert is up as a few storms may produce locally heavy rain and wind.

A flood watch is in effect for Wayne and Ontario Counties. The ground there is still saturated following the heavy storms on Sunday and any additional heavy rain today may bring some local flash flooding.

The other concern will be damaging wind gusts in any storms that develop today. Most of Thursday will feature fine weather but just be aware that outdoor plans may be impacted for an hour or so around midday so keep an eye to the sky.

