Yellow Alert: Through this evening for slick roads

Our Yellow Alert will remain up through this evening, with roads expected to remain slick as scattered snow showers and a light icy mix continue to fall.

The widespread and heaviest snow is gone, with many spots seeing anywhere from an inch or two in the Finger Lakes, to three to four inches of dense, heavy snow near and north of Rochester. Some light sleet, freezing rain and rain showers fall this evening as warmer air moves in along, and eventually at the surface.

This will end our snowfall accumulation, but keep roads slick until temperatures rise above freezing later tonight.

Rain showers will fall off and on tonight, changing back to snow showers by morning as temperatures approaching freezing once again. The Thursday morning commute may be a little slick, with snow showers returning and we spots turning icy once again.

It shouldn’t be a major issue, but be aware and leave yourself a little extra time in the morning to get where you need to go. We’ll see another coating to an inch, maybe up to 2″ of lake snow through Thursday, so minor amounts. Winds will kick up and temperatures slowly drop into the 20s.