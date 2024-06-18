Yellow Alert: Tracking more heat, humidity for all, storms for some

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert remains up for Wednesday and Thursday, with the heat and humidity continuing, along with the threat of a few gusty storms in the mix. Tuesday saw temperatures in the 90s for the second day in a row, and Wednesday will make three – an official heat wave.

Temperatures will likely reach 90-95°, with dew points hovering in the upper 60s and lower 70s, making it feel more like 100°+ for a few hours during the late afternoon. While most people will just feel uncomfortable in this weather, those who work outside, the very young, and the elderly should take more precautions, and try to stay out of the heat and in air conditioning if possible. The heat will likely continue into Thursday before we feel the heat start to retreat south by the end of the week. We’ll also see some isolated to scattered showers and storms building in this heat. Any storm that develops could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Our pattern begins to break down by Friday, with a better chance for some showers and storms. While the heat will ease, the humidity will likely stick with us through the weekend, before a pattern change begins to take hold by next week.