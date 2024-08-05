Yellow Alert: Tracking strong to severe storms Monday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert remains up through Monday evening for the potential for strong to severe storms through about 8 p.m. Parts of WNY have already seen some damage when a waterspout moved ashore from Lake Erie and tore through downtown Buffalo. Closer to home, we have the potential for more storms to produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Flash flooding is possible where storms train, or form over the same areas repeatedly, especially in Genesee County. The strong storm threat will slowly diminish after 8 p.m., as we lose daytime heating, and a cold front slowly begins to drop south.

Tuesday will see some wet weather, but nothing severe. Expect scattered showers and some light rain, especially into the afternoon hours. After that, we’ll begin to feel some relief from the humidity, as dew points will drop to more comfortable levels by Wednesday and Thursday.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby will slowly work up the coast this week, and bring us some showers and pockets of rain by Friday and into early Saturday. That forecast is still somewhat up in the air, depending on how Debby behaves and tracks over the next few days.