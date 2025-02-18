Yellow Alert Tuesday: Snow near Lake Ontario with windy and cold weather for everyone
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tracking bitter cold for all with gusty west winds and feel-like temps below zero today. Areas of blowing snow will impact north-south roadways and reduce visibility at times into the evening. Lake effect snow will be an issue close to the shore into tonight with several inches likely in areas close to the lake. Further south just a dusting to an inch into the evening with the cold the bigger issue. Lake snow will continue tonight in parts of Wayne County and could linger into Wednesday morning before tapering off. Widespread snow showers will arrive on Thursday with light accumulations. Fair weather this weekend with temps heading up into early next week with some mixed precipitation next Monday or Tuesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the lake snow into tonight.