Yellow Alert Weather: Bitter cold this morning before improving conditions in the afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert will remain for our region through the morning hours today due to the continuous bitter cold air.

Temperatures this morning have dropped below zero for many areas and with a few wind gusts, wind chills remain near -20. The cold weather will continue through the morning today, but improving conditions start this afternoon.

The Yellow Alert will expire this afternoon, but we will still be cold. Highs this afternoon reach the mid and low 20s, but with a gust or two it will feel like the teens. Much better then what we have seen, but still chilly. Along with the improving conditions will come the chance for some sunshine! Partly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon, and that will help make it feel a bit nicer. The sunshine will also help the roadways as well.

Due to the cold weather, the snow that fell yesterday and last night continues to stick to the roads as salt can not fully do its job. This means that this morning we will continue to deal with slick conditions before roads improve this afternoon. Conditions will continue to improve through tonight and into Sunday as well. Temperatures will start off near 32 tomorrow morning and rise into the mid 40s Sunday afternoon! This is due to a warm front that will be to our north tomorrow, but this will also bring the chance for a few rain showers late in the day.

A washout is not expected, but during the evening hours a few showers will be possible. So, early this morning make sure you are bundles up but light at the end of the tunnel is very close.