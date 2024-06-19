Yellow Alert Weather: Dangerous heat continues Wednesday with local storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another hot day is in store for Wednesday with temperatures soaring into the 90s with high levels of humidity.

There is a Yellow Alert for the heat index feel-like temperatures in the 100-105 degree range. Take it slow and easy outdoors on Wednesday.

In addition to the high heat, there will also be a thunder threat later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. Any storm that does develop could be on the strong side and a localized severe storm with damaging wind gusts and possible torrential downpours. Keep an eye to the sky for those later today and if outdoors you can use the News10NBC Weather for updates on the go.

Thursday will bring another day with high heat and local thunderstorms, so a Yellow Alert is in effect for Thursday as well. Temperatures will be a little lower on Friday but still on the humid side.

It will be warm and muggy this weekend with scattered showers and storms. A cooler and less humid airmass will move in next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the heat and any storms that develop during the day.