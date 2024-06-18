Yellow Alert Weather: Dangerous heat through Thursday; Local thunderstorms on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a Yellow Alert for another hot and humid day with heat advisories in place as temperatures soar into the 90s once again with more humidity. With the heat index, temperatures in the afternoon will feel like they’re near or over 100 degrees.

The hot weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday before we begin to cool down some on Friday into the weekend.

Yellow Alert is also in place for local thunderstorms on Tuesday. We’re tracking a decent thundery downpour in the morning west of Rochester that may bring some rain and thunder near or west of Rochester mid-morning.

Then expect hazy, hot, and humid weather with another thunder threat later in the afternoon into Tuesday evening. While we are not in a good set-up for widespread severe storms, the potential is there for a stronger storm with heavy rain and gusty winds for some later into Tuesday, like some saw yesterday afternoon.

So not only are we dealing with the high heat, but we need to keep an eye to the sky for storms as well. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the temperatures and where any thunderstorms develop during the day.