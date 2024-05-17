Yellow Alert Weather for local heavy rain and thunder on Friday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday morning with pretty nice weather through midday into early afternoon with temperatures well into the 70s.

A Yellow Alert is up for metro Rochester down 390 and points west for 3 to 8 p.m. as some heavier downpours and local thunder and lightning moves into the region.

While we are not anticipating any severe storms, the rain will have an impact on the evening commute and outdoor events into Friday night that may include the Lilac Festival and the Red Wings game.

There will be a few leftover showers on Saturday but it’s looking very nice for Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing and impacts of rain through Friday night.