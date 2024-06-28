Yellow Alert Weather for Saturday: Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a beautiful Friday, a couple of fronts will approach the region to start the weekend with numerous showers and locally strong to severe storms.

There is a Yellow Alert for Saturday as outdoor plans will be impacted by the weather. The first concern will be during Friday morning as a warm front moves by with some downpours and local storms.

Following that front, humid weather arrives with additional storms firing later on Friday afternoon along the cold front. The afternoon storms may turn strong to severe for parts of the region with damaging wind gusts and flooding rains the main concern.

Remember to take any storms seriously if outdoors. Even non-severe weather can bring lightning which means you need to get indoors. Storms clear Saturday evening and the weather begins to improve on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing and impacts of the rain and thunder for Saturday.