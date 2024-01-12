Yellow Alert Weather for Saturday: Strong winds and local lake effect snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is the calm before the storm with lots of clouds through the afternoon with temperatures in the 30s.

Some wet snow and rain will change to all rain on Friday night as winds pick up out of the southeast 20-30 miles per hour with a few stronger gusts in the hills of the Finger Lakes to 50 miles per hour.

Expect showers on Saturday morning as the front moves through. Then, the weather becomes more active during the day. Temperatures will drop and the wind will pick up during the afternoon with gusts 50-60 miles per hour through the Rochester region into Saturday evening.

Some local tree damage and power outages are possible. As it gets colder Saturday night snow showers and local lake snows will organize off of Erie heading into Sunday. While most of us deal with nuisance amounts of an inch or two the accumulations will get heavier west and southwest of Rochester into Genesee County and out towards Buffalo.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updated on the wind issues and also the weather for the big Bills game Sunday.