Yellow Alert Weather for Tuesday for potentially damaging wind gusts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a cloudy and quiet Monday all of our attention will be focused on the weather for Tuesday.

A large storm will intensify across the country and move to our west throughout Tuesday. This will bring a milder flow to the region. Even though we may see a little snow or a mix at the start it will be a rain event for us.

The main issue will be the potential for strong winds to develop across the region during Tuesday afternoon. The flow will be unusual for us out of the southeast.

Typically, we see stronger winds from the west. Trees are more used to strong westerly winds so a wind from the southeast may lead to tree issues and that may cause power outages. At this time some gusts over 50mph look likely. Some computer models are hinting at gusts over 60 and closer to 70 mph.

There is no way to know for sure if those higher gusts end up happening but we need to be ready just in case. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates through the day into Tuesday.