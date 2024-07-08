Yellow Alert Weather for Wednesday: Heavy rain and local flooding threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday morning in Texas. The remnants of that storm will track towards the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes by midweek.

The moisture will bring some rain to our region on Wednesday with heavy downpours and thunderstorms likely. The Yellow Alert on Wednesday is a heads-up to keep track of the storms progress as the rain could impact outdoor plans and bring amounts of 1-2 inches to the region. There could be locally higher amounts and some flooding concerns later in the day on Wednesday.

Before that storm gets here, we have some wonderful summer weather on Monday with temperatures well into the 80s to near 90, cooler near Lake Ontario. Another hot day is in store for Tuesday with a bit more humidity and a slight thunder threat for Tuesday night night.

Heavier rain arrives midweek. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the Yellow Alert and flood potential on Wednesday.