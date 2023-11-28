Yellow Alert Weather: Lake-effect snow will lead to slick traveling in some areas

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect some localized lake effect snow on Tuesday morning and temperatures in the 20s across the region.

For people’s morning commute, most of the snow will stay by the shoreline of Lake Ontario. Most of the Rochester area should see less than an inch but along Route 104, especially into Wayne County, there could be 1-3 inches by Tuesday evening. The flakes will fade on Wednesday.