Yellow Alert Weather: Local lake effect snow through Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking some local lake effect snow on Monday morning east of Rochester into Wayne County with a few slick spots possible.

Morning lake flakes will diminish to flurries through midday and early afternoon with mixed skies and a cold breeze. Accumulations on Monday will be minor into the afternoon. Lake effect snows will try and kick up later into Monday night with a few more inches likely for parts of Wayne County with a dusting to an inch along Rt. 104 and also a little bit west of Rochester.

The Yellow Alert is a heads-up to be prepared for some changeable wintry weather. Even though we are not anticipating any big issues, for many of us it will be the first snowflakes of the season.

The cold will persist the rest of the week with some additional opportunities for snow showers and lake effect midweek with accumulations possible. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on developing lake snows on Monday night and later in the week.