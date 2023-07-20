Yellow Alert Weather on Thursday night for strong to severe storm threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be warm and more humid weather on Thursday afternoon with just a few increasing clouds into the early evening.

Weather will turn more active Thursday night as a line of thunderstorms develops over far Western New York and then tracks east into Rochester and the Finger Lakes region. It’s not the best set-up for widespread severe weather for us but there is enough concern now that a Yellow Alert is in place.

As a heads up to pay attention to the storms Friday night. As they move through we could see very heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail. Storms will clear the region around midnight with quieter weather ahead for tomorrow. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates as the storms develop and head our way this evening.

