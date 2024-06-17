Yellow Alert Weather on Tuesday through Thursday for dangerous heat and humidity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Temperatures will climb into the 90s on Monday with some humidity. More oppressive weather will build into the region on Tuesday.

There is a Yellow Alert Weather for dangerous heat on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with temperatures in the mid-90s and a feel-like heat index between 100-105 degrees.

Warm nights and hot days will take a toll on the elderly and those with underlying health issues who do not have air conditioning. Afternoon high temperatures will be near record levels the next four days. On top of the high heat, there will be an isolated thunder threat during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will come down some with lowering humidity on Friday into the weekend with scattered thunderstorms. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the heat and any storms that develop during the afternoon hours.