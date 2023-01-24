Yellow Alert Weather on Wednesday for accumulating snow in the afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Threat Tracker is highlighting Wednesday with a Yellow Alert for some snow that will impact driving during the afternoon hours into the evening commute.

The day starts quietly with just cloudy skies in the morning with no issues for the morning commute. Snow arrives between 9 a.m. and noon from south to north.

The snow may be heavy at times for a couple hours around 3-4 p.m. The snow will be wet and cause road conditions to rapidly deteriorate during the afternoon hours. This will be a quick hitting system as drier and slightly milder air arrives around 6 p.m. in Rochester and most of the snow will end at that time.

Snow totals will average 1-3″ in the Finger Lakes with a bit more north of the Thruway in the 3-5″ range. Local lake effect will bring some additional snow to parts of the region on Thursday. Slight changes in the storm track may increase or decrease the snow totals so stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.