Yellow Alert Weather on Wednesday: Severe storm threat with heavy rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking the remnants of Beryl as rain and thunder will be increasing across the Rochester region on Wednesday.

There is a Yellow Alert for severe storms and heavy rain on Wednesday. Looking at the latest data on Tuesday morning, we have noticed a slight change in the track of the storm as it has shifted north a bit.

What this means for us is the chance for an all day, widespread, heavy flooding rain event has gone down. However, the chance for severe storms has now increased, especially south of Rochester.

Looking at the details for Wednesday, it won’t be an an all-day steady rain. Instead, there will be times of heavy rain and thunder during the afternoon and evening. Storms may become severe for parts of the region with flash flooding, damaging wind gusts, lightning and even an isolated tornado possible.

