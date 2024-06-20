Yellow Alert Weather: One more day of extreme heat on Thursday with local storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another steamy day is on the way for Thursday with temperatures near 90 and a heat index close to 100 degrees in the afternoon.

Heat advisories are still in effect for the region but the overall heat is down compared to the last couple days. Once again we will need to keep an eye to the sky as local thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon into the night.

Any storm that does pop may create very heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts, and small hail. The exact timing and position of these storms is very hard to predict so keep an eye on the TV and the News10NBC weather for any alerts on developing weather through the day into Thursday night.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the pop-up storms and also for the weekend weather and the forecast for the Rochester International Jazz Festival with opens Friday.