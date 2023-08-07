Yellow Alert Weather: Possible damaging wind gusts and flash flooding Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Yellow Alert is in effect for our region on Monday as there is the threat for damaging wind gusts and flash flooding.

Most of Monday morning will be dry. An isolated shower is possible, but no severe weather is expected Monday morning.

Most of Monday morning will be filled with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures by noon reach the mid and low 80s and will stay on the sticky side as dew points climb to near 70.

We will remain mainly dry through early Monday afternoon before thunderstorms pop after 3 in the afternoon. Shower and storm chances will continue through 8 this evening before a cold front passes by and diminishes our severe weather threat on the backside.

Storms this afternoon will be capable of producing strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Heavy rain will limit visibility on the roadways and create pooling and ponding with localized flash flooding also possible. Storm chances will continue through when the front passes by before transitioning over to overnight rain showers.

Stick with the First Alert Weather Team on Monday for updates and coverage leading up to thunderstorms popping, and afterwards for any damage reports.