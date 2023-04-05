Yellow Alert Weather: Possible strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A warm front will cross the region on Wednesday through midday with a shower or thundery downpour.

After that front moves by, the temperatures will climb into the 70s for most of us in the afternoon. There will be some time to enjoy the warm weather. However, keep an eye on the sky as storms are likely to develop between 5-8 p.m.

These storms have the potential to become strong to severe with heavy rain, lightning, small hail, and even a low risk for a tornado. This will be a developing weather story during the day and we will need to keep an eye on the radar into the afternoon.

