Yellow Alert Weather: Storms on Monday could bring strong winds, thunder, and hail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Storms on early Monday morning will stay mainly north over the lake and into Canada but a brief shower or downpour near the lake is possible to start the day.

Then, our attention will turn further to the west as a disturbance arrives midday into the afternoon. We have a Yellow Alert for some strong storms on Monday afternoon with a few severe cells possible, especially in the Finger Lakes region.

Any severe storm may contain lots of lightning, heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and even hail. It will be a changeable afternoon with sun and clouds and thunderstorms so if you are out and about keep an eye to the sky. Make sure you use the News10NBC Weather App for alerts and radar when outdoors.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the Yellow Alert through the day and find out when the severe threat clears the region.