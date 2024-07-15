Yellow Alert Weather: Strong thunderstorms in some areas Monday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another hot and humid day is on the way for Monday with an increasing threat for gusty storms later in the day.

We have a Yellow Alert for areas near and east/south of Rochester for a local strong to severe thunderstorm in the afternoon. Unlike last week, we don’t see a risk for tornadoes but will have some very heavy rain.

Damaging wind gusts will be possible in some of these storms, especially in the Finger Lakes. Weather quiets down in the evening but we will see another thunder threat on Tuesday with a possible strong storm around midday.

After that front moves through, some cooler and drier weather arrives mid to late week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on any developing storms later Monday and Tuesday.