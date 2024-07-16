Yellow Alert Weather: Strong winds and downpours east of Rochester on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a Yellow Alert on Tuesday for areas east of Rochester as we track downpours, possibly damaging winds, and hail. It comes the day after the Rochester area saw thunderstorms, tornado warnings, and golf ball-sized hail.

Tuesday’s storm system is moving east and could arrive as early as noon. It could last through 4 p.m. The greatest chance of severe weather is Ontario, Wayne, and Yates counties. After that, the storm will head to Central New York.

Tuesday’s storm could leave flooding. Isolated rain could linger through 9 p.m. To stay prepared and see when the storm will hit your area, download the First Alert Weather App.