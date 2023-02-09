Yellow Alert Weather: Strong winds overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A strong cold front blowing through tonight will drop our temperatures, and more importantly, ramp up our winds. The strongest winds will move in around 9 or 10 tonight, and ease up by sunrise tomorrow morning.

So, this will mainly be an overnight event. Winds in western Monroe County toward Rochester may see a few gusts 50-55 mph, the Finger Lakes likely seeing a few gusts in the 45-50 mph range, and the strongest winds will be found west of Rochester, specifically west of Monroe County toward Buffalo, where a few gusts could reach 60 mph.

This is generally the threshold for some isolated tree damage and power outages. While widespread outages aren’t likely, a handful of power outages are possible, especially west of Rochester. A High Wind Warning is up for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming Counties, and a Wind Advisory is up for Livingston County through 7AM Friday.

A Yellow Alert will remain up through early Friday morning. Wake up with First Alert Meteorologists Rich Caniglia and Alex Bielfeld on News10NBC Today starting at 4:30 to get caught up on the wind from the overnight.

Winds will remain gusty on Friday, but below headline criteria. These will be the winds of change, with temperatures dropping back into the 30s for Friday and Saturday, before climbing again by Sunday. In fact, we’ll likely remain well above average through much of next week.