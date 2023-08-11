Yellow Alert Weather: Sunshine for Friday but severe storms possible on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a nice start to the day on Friday as we continue to go back and forth from sun to unsettled.

Friday is the day we see sun before storms arrive on Saturday afternoon. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine through the day and that will let afternoon highs reach the upper 70s.

Outdoor plans Friday afternoon and evening will be just fine as weather will have no impacts. However, Saturday afternoon will be a bit of a different story. A Yellow Alert has been issued for our region on Saturday as there is a threat for severe weather Saturday afternoon.

We will see clouds increase tonight with a few showers and a few rumbles of thunder Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected Saturday morning, but it will be a wet start. Then we will see the clouds begin to break for lunchtime Saturday.

The breaking of those clouds will help fuel thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon and evening. Storms will begin to pop across our region after 3 in the afternoon Saturday. Storm chances will continue until about 9 Saturday evening. Storms that do pop will have the threat for strong gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and even an opportunity or two to rotate.

Not everyone will see a severe storm Saturday afternoon, but a few areas can and will so stay weather aware Saturday afternoon. After storms die down Saturday evening, we will clear out for a wonderful day on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and refreshing conditions as temperatures sit in the upper 70s.

Stick with the First Alert Weather Team through the next 24 hours as we continue to keep you up to date on any changes to Saturday’s storms and get you the latest watches and warnings Saturday afternoon.