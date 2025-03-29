YELLOW ALERT: Yellow Alert posted for icy spots into Saturday evening

A sharp, well-defined front is situated from west to east across the Southern Tier of New York State. This is producing a 25-degree temperature difference within a very short distance. Rochester is on the cold side of this front with a very shallow layer of cold air at the surface. As a result, any precipitation is likely to be freezing rain for communities north of Routes 5 and 20.

At this time, News 10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for Orleans, Monroe and Wayne counties. There is the potential for four or five hours of light freezing rain for the northern towns. Watch for ice accumulation on walkways and bridges creating some very slippery conditions. However, since this icing event is limited in timing and amount, we do not anticipate problems with trees and powerlines.

Later Saturday night the temperature will be rising above freezing with most ice coming to an end around midnight. Sunday will bring noticeably warmer weather with more rain showers, but temperatures will be will into the 50s. Any leftover ice will melt during the predawn hours.

