Yellow Alert: Yellow Alert remains up as storme clear the area

The Red Alert from Wednesday afternoon has been downgraded to a Yellow Alert for the remainder of the evening, as the main threat of damaging storms is moving out, but a few lingering downpours and isolated stronger may persist through sunset. Nearly every county in our area was under a tornado warning at some point this afternoon, but luckily we saw very little in the way of damage. It certainly could have been much worse!

Storms exit and we’re left with some lingering showers into the overnight and first thing Thursday, before some clearing slowly begins to work back in. After that, we’ll enjoy a nice quiet and dry end of the work week and to start the weekend.