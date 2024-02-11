YellowJacket Racing hosts Cupid’s Cup 5K Sunday morning

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Love is in the air as runners prep for Sunday morning’s Cupid’s Cup 5K run/walk.

The 3.1 mile race, hosted by YellowJacket Racing, starts at Irondequoit High School at 9 a.m. and could impact traffic. Runners and walkers are able to show their relationship status on their race bibs — green if you’re single, yellow if it’s complicated, and red if you’re in a relationship.

News10NBC’s First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld predicts temps in the 30s with some clouds, so participants may want to grab gloves or a hat on their way out the door Sunday morning.

Can’t make the Cupid’s Cup? Click here for a list of other YellowJacket Racing events throughout this year.