Yes, Taylor Swift is at the Bills playoff game
Swift arrived around 4:15 at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, then quickly departed for Highmark Stadium.
Author: Tommy Gallagher (WGRZ)
Published: 5:30 PM EST January 21, 2024
Updated: 5:52 PM EST January 21, 2024
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Yes, Taylor Swift is in Orchard Park to watch the Bills playoff game.
Swift arrived by private plane around 4:15 at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, then quickly departed for Highmark Stadium, where the Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. in an AFC divisional round playoff game.
Swift arrived at Highmark Stadium around 5 p.m. amid fanfare from Bills and Chiefs fans alike.
Her first appearance at an NFL game was on Sept. 24 during a Chiefs game in Week 3, when Swift was spotted in a suite with Kelce’s mom. The next week, on Oct. 1, she was in New Jersey when the Chiefs played the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Swift has been a regular at Chiefs games all season long.
