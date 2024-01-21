Yes, Taylor Swift is at the Bills playoff game

Swift arrived around 4:15 at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, then quickly departed for Highmark Stadium.

Author: Tommy Gallagher (WGRZ)

Published: 5:30 PM EST January 21, 2024

Updated: 5:52 PM EST January 21, 2024

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Yes, Taylor Swift is in Orchard Park to watch the Bills playoff game.

Swift arrived by private plane around 4:15 at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, then quickly departed for Highmark Stadium, where the Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. in an AFC divisional round playoff game.

Swift arrived at Highmark Stadium around 5 p.m. amid fanfare from Bills and Chiefs fans alike.

Her first appearance at an NFL game was on Sept. 24 during a Chiefs game in Week 3, when Swift was spotted in a suite with Kelce’s mom. The next week, on Oct. 1, she was in New Jersey when the Chiefs played the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

Swift has been a regular at Chiefs games all season long.

