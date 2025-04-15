YMCA hosts free water safety lessons during ‘Splash Week’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The YMCA of Greater Rochester is hosting “Splash Week,” where they will offer free water safety and basic swimming skills lessons for those with little to no experience swimming.

The lessons started April 14 and will run until April 18. The following YMCA locations are participating in “Splash Week” and are offering the free lessons:

Bay View Family

Corning Family

Eastside Family

Maplewood Family

Northwest Family

Sands Family

Schottland Family

Westside Family

Each location has lessons exclusively for kids aged 3-5 and youth ages 6-12. Some of the locations are also offering lessons for teens aged 13-17 and adults 18 and up.

To see the full list of lessons and their availability, click here.