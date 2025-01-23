YMCA in Penfield will get a new childcare center amid childcare desert

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Eastside Family YMCA on Fairport Nine Mile Point Road in Penfield is getting a new childcare center.

The YMCA of Greater Rochester announced plans to open it at a news conference on Thursday. YMCA leaders say the new center is being built within a childcare desert, where there is only one available childcare spot per 12 children under the age of 5.

The center will serve 120 children, 44 more than what the current location can serve. A $1.5 million grant from Empire State Development and donations from philanthropists helped to make the project possible. The center will be named the Irene Skalny Childcare Center because of the support from the Joseph & Irene Skalny Charitable Trust.

The center will include four infant rooms, three preschool and toddler rooms, a gross motor skills room, a clinical space for family services, and two playgrounds. The current Eastside Child Care Center at the Fairport Baptist Homes has been serving families for more than a decade. The new space is expected to open next winter.