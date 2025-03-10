YMCA Neighborhood Center on Lewis Street cuts ribbon on food pantry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The YMCA Neighborhood Center on Lewis Street cut the ribbon on its new food pantry on Monday.

The YMCA of Greater Rochester partnered with Foodlink to bring the food pantry to the community on the city’s northeast side. The pantry is now available to families in need, with free meals provided three days a week and after-school snacks for students.

In 2024, the Lewis Street Neighborhood Center provided help for more than 11,000 people.